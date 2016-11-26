Laulima: Woman, grandchildren cope with emotional loss, financial support

Grandparents sometimes find themselves being parents again, and that’s the case with this Laulima family.

A grandmother lost her partner and her grandchildren lost the closest thing they had to a father.

For 10 years, a sister and brother have been raised by their grandmother, who’s had custody of her grandchildren. The woman had help raising them from her long-time partner, who treated the children like his own, and whom they loved as well.

But, tragically, he recently lost his two-year battle with cancer.

In addition to the emotional loss, the family has lost his financial support, as he was the main source of income while the grandmother worked part-time.

This holiday season for the family will be vastly different from years past, but we can help by way of a gas card, and toiletries for grandmother, plus food for the family.

The granddaughter, now 16 years old, wants running shoes and clothing. Her grandson, now 14, wants baseball cleats and pants.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-272.

You can also drop off donations Saturday, Dec. 3, during our Laulima Day Donation Drive. We’ll be setup at shopping malls across the state. Any donation, big or small, is appreciated and will make a difference.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call 808-393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.