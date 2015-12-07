Laulima: Widowed mom would like gifts for her three youngsters

Tragedy struck a young family this year, and now the family of five is a family of four.

Mom and Dad were high school sweethearts on Maui and married young. He became a construction worker and she was going to college while working.

But in August of this year, just seven days after their third child was born, Dad passed away. Mom, at only 23 years of age, found herself widowed, raising her 6- and 3-year-old daughters and 3-month-old son on her own.

Her daughters enjoy books, and love painting and drawing, so they would make great use of art supplies.

Her 6-year old loves Elsa and Ana from the movie “Frozen,” and would love a copy of her favorite movie “Mia and Me.”

Her 3-year-old would love a red tricycle (red is her favorite color) and her favorite character is Dora the Explorer.

For her 3-month-old son, clothes (size 6 months), toys and baby books would be appreciated.

As a family, they’ve always enjoyed going to the beach, so beach chairs, a large tent, swimming toys, swimsuits and towels would be put to good use.

And Mom could use some “me” time — a mani-pedi, though seemingly small, would be appreciated.

In the spirit of Laulima, all our hands working together, we can give this family a warm and bright holiday season.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-156.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call 808-393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.