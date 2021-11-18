Laulima: Widow mom of two kids needs your help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family lives on Kaua’i and is grieving the loss of their father and husband. Meanwhile, this happened while trying to make ends meet. Kathy Muneno has more.

They were a family of four, but now, with the children just four and six years old, they are three. Mom and dad had been married for more than 12 years when he recently, and unexpectedly, passed away. This is their “first” holiday season without their father, and mom’s husband and best friend.

While navigating herself and her children through grief and toward healing, mom is working full-time and trying to keep up their small family farm. The children are learning to contribute to the work in their farm and garden and they create beautiful flower arrangements to sell at a fruit stand.

Both children could use rubber boots to trek the land.

But their six-year-old daughter would also love dresses and leggings. Her favorite colors are pink, purple and teal. She’d especially love a Princess Ariel dress…NOT Ariel as a mermaid…but a princess. And her favorite characters are Elsa and Anna.

Their four-year-old son could use clothing too and would love a big T-Rex toy, and other dinosaur or Paw Patrol toys.

For mom, she says she could use clothes, shoes, grocery store gift cards and lots of prayers.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, we can help ease some of the financial worries while bringing some joy to these young children this holiday season.

Their Laulima ‘ohana code is K2142.