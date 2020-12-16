The annual Laulima Telethon is underway this morning

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For a month now, we’ve been telling you stories of families in need and how you can help bring holiday cheer as part of our Laulima Program.

Our annual Laulima Telethon is underway Wednesday morning and this year, it’s a little different. A virtual phone bank is taking your calls.

Volunteers will be standing by to take your donations from 5 a.m. until 10 a.m., then again from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Call 1 (833) 808-5466 or log on to Laulimagivingprogram.org to make a donation.