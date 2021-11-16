Laulima Story: Working mom of three kids and caregiver of a kupuna needs your help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family is a family of five, with the mother being the long-time primary provider.

But as Kathy Mueno tells us, they recently received some devastating news.

Mom has a teenaged son and a young adult son and daughter, and she cares for her 87-year-old mother who lives with them.

And they’re bracing for what’s to come. You see last month, at just 46-years-old, mom was diagnosed with cancer. In fact, within the next week, she’ll be undergoing surgery at which time doctors will see the extent of cancer and decide on treatment.

Mom works full-time and has been taking on some extra jobs to help make ends meet. Her two older children “do” help out, they both work at a restaurant….and they’re also stepping up to help care for grandma who suffers from dementia.

As mom’s medical bills mount and the need to travel back and forth to doctor’s appointments increase, the entire family could use help with basics.

For her older children mom asks for black non-slip restaurant shoes and clothes.

Her 17-year-old son could use school supplies and clothes, plus shoes

Her mother could use a blanket, non-slip socks, shoes and a light sweater would be nice.

And for mom, just the household necessities, especially food and gas, so gift cards would be very helpful.

Mom isn’t worried about herself, “only” her family…and she has this message…she says “she” trusts in God and encourages anyone who finds themselves in a difficult situation to not lose hope, and keep loving on one another.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, let’s help this family, and help them feel cared for during what’s surely a difficult holiday season.

Their Laulima ‘ohana code is H2139.