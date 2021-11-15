Laulima Story: Military veteran mom of two kids needs your help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As we enter this holiday season, we think of those who might be struggling. But you can help, by adopting a family through our Laulima giving program, which kicks off the holiday campaign today.

Kathy Muneo shares our first family who’s been suffering from illness, domestic violence and moreover the last two years.

Mom is a veteran, having served 10 years in the Army. She has two little girls, a four-year-old and a two-year-old. During the pandemic, the father of her youngest became abusive, sending mom to the hospital with multiple injuries.

Also during the pandemic, her children contracted the coronavirus. Her two-year-old had to be hospitalized and developed pneumonia. She had to be hospitalized a second time for multi-symptom inflammatory syndrome, a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19, and, she suffers frequent upper respiratory infections.

And in the midst of all of this, her youngest also developed seizures and was diagnosed with epilepsy, which her mother also has.

Mom “has” relocated her family for their protection, was awarded a 20-year TRO against the father and is navigating the court system for custody and child support. She is trying hard to stay strong for her family, to be a good mother, while working “and” going to college for a business degree, so she can provide for her girls.

Her four-year-old daughter could use clothing – pants, shirts, dresses….and you should know she loves the color pink. She would also love a kitchen playset and barbie dolls.

Her two-year-old daughter? She could also use clothes, but she loves music so musical toys and instruments, and puzzles.

When Laulima asked mom, she just asked for household goods…laundry detergent, toiletries, cleaning supplies and grocery store gift cards would be so appreciated.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, you can help this mother and her children on their journey of recovery and healing, while also bringing some much-needed relief and joy to their holiday season.

Their Laulima ‘ohana code is H2140.