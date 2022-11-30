Laulima Giving Program features the struggles of a single mother of three children.

Mom is a single parent of three children, 17, 7 and a baby six months old.

For many years, mom suffered abuse from her husband who battles alcoholism. She was two months pregnant with their youngest when he was arrested for drunk driving and deported.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Her 17-year-old son dropped out of high school to work full-time and support the family they live in a small rented room.

Her son would love a soccer ball and could use toiletries.

Her 7-year-old daughter would love coloring books, art supplies and she would really love a bicycle.

For the baby, learning toys, books, diapers, wipes and other baby items.

Mom said they could use household cleaning products and grocery gift cards.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, let’s help this family whose mom is doing all she can to help themselves.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

To help this family, click Laulima above then fill out the Laulima Sponsor form, under question #2 click Yes and enter the ‘ohana code B2243 in question #3.