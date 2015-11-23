Laulima: Six-year-old with leukemia waits for bone marrow transplant

The holidays are a time of celebration for most families, but some need a little extra cheer this holiday season.

That’s where Laulima comes in. Today, we kick off our efforts to help families in need with a little girl up against great odds.

A year ago, five-year-old Mikaela went to the doctor for what was thought to be a stomach bug. Two days later and after many tests, doctors confirmed she has leukemia. She was soon admitted to Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children and started chemotherapy.

Doctors diagnosed her with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a cancer of the blood cells. It’s rare and aggressive, but curable.

Mikaela is now six years old and in remission, but doctors recommend a bone marrow transplant. Her family asks anyone between the ages of 18 and 44 to register to become a donor. (Click here to register)

Because she has been in and out of the hospital and a transplant is hopefully imminent, her parents are expecting extremely large medical bills.

A gas card would help the family go back and forth to the hospital from their home on the windward side. In addition, toiletries like baby shampoo, disinfectant wipes, and antibacterial soap would be helpful.

Chances are Mikaela will be spending at least part of the holidays in the hospital.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, we can make a difference in the lives of Mikaela and her parents.

To help Mikaela, click here and use the ohana code LS-210.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call 808-393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.