Laulima: Single mother raises toddler while working toward degree

A single mother is trying to better her life and the life of her child, but she could use a little extra help this holiday season.

Mom has been raising her daughter on her own since she was a baby, and just gained sole custody of her now four-year-old girl.

Dad has some visitation, but does not pay child support.

Mom has a full-time job and takes a full load of online classes, working toward her bachelor’s degree. She has loans and a small grant and gets partial assistance for her daughter’s preschool.

Mom and daughter rent a studio apartment, and Mom’s car just broke down so she’s been catching the bus.

But she’s still determined to get her bachelor’s degree as she looks toward a brighter future for her and her daughter.

Her 4-year old would love some toys this holiday season. She especially likes Aladdin.

For Mom, she would be grateful for a gift card to Times or Longs, a bus pass and some laundry detergent.

In the spirit of Laulima, or many hands working together, we can support this hard working mother and her daughter, and help make their holiday a little brighter.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-162.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call 808-393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.