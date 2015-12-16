Laulima: Single mother of twins struggles with health condition

A single mother is dealing with a health condition that’s left her unable to work, all while raising twin boys.

Mom became pregnant right out of high school and shortly after, the father left.

Grandma watched the twin boys while mom went to school and became a certified nursing assistant, then got a job working with the elderly.

But just recently, Mom was diagnosed with a disease that makes her unable to work, and she’s watching her stack of unpaid bills grow.

Her boys are now three years old and both love books and coloring. One also loves animals, so any animal-interaction toy would be great for him. Her other son loves bugs.

Mom would really love a mani-pedi for herself and her mother, and maybe a gift certificate for a family dinner.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, we can help ease the stress of this difficult time, and bring some joy to these little boys for the holiday.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-157.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call 808-393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.