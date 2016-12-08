Laulima: Single mother of 3 makes children’s education a priority

A preschool teacher here on Oahu was so impressed by a 4-year-old student who, at a young age, showed leadership skills, independence, and compassion for her peers.

So the teacher recommended the girl’s family to our Laulima Giving Program. Turns out, her mother is just as impressive.

Mom has her 4-year-old daughter and two sons. She recently left their father because of his drug use and violent tendencies.

Mom is working toward earning her degree in social work next summer and she works a part-time job.

Although her daughter had to stop going to the preschool program because childcare subsidies ran out, once Mom gets her degree and a full-time job, she hopes that will change, and that’s she can provide the best education for all three of her children.

When asked, all Mom requests is basic necessities: bedding (1 king bed, 3 twin beds), basic household items, food, and perhaps clothing (Mom: Large, shoe size 9; son: size 7, shoe 8; daughter: size 5T, shoe 8; son: size 3T, shoe 9).

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-274.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call 808-393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.