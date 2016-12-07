Laulima: Single mother gets full-time job, but loses housing assistance

The saying goes “two steps forward, one step back.”

That’s exactly what today’s Laulima family is going through.

Mom is a single mother of a 10-year old girl. She recently moved into a full-time job in nutrition and while that’s great, her housing assistance decreased and she and her daughter had to move out of their apartment.

They’re living with Mom’s sister for now while saving up for a security deposit and first month’s rent.

Mom’s not asking for toys or anything to pamper herself. When we asked, she said she would greatly appreciate healthy groceries, maybe a gift card, so she and her daughter can cook holiday meals together, and gas cards because the commute to her new job has more than doubled.

She says for her 10-year-old daughter, outfits (size junior large) and shoes (7.5) for school and church.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-271.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call 808-393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.