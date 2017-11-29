Laulima: Single mother cares for 9-year-old son with health, social issues

KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

Mom works full-time and is the single mother of her 9-year-old son. They have no other family members to help them.

A few years ago, the boy’s father left them, and that had a dramatic impact on his behavior at home and at school.

While Mom and his teachers have kept him on track academically, he struggles in social environments.

He also has health challenges. He suffers from severe asthma, which results in regular bouts of pneumonia. He has to often miss school, meaning Mom has to miss work.

The professional who referred this family says through their hardship, Mom remains optimistic and would be grateful for any help this holiday season.

All she asks for is a grocery store gift card and Christmas dinner.

As for her son, he could use clothing (youth L) and if she could get him anything, it would be a game for a game system.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, we can be their extended family and help them to have a beautiful holiday season.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-359.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.