Laulima: Single mother approved for housing with 4 daughters, granddaughter

A single mother has much to be thankful for this holiday season as she has a chance to start anew, finally finding housing for her and her girls.

Mom is a single mother of four girls and a granddaughter. She works full-time and receives no financial support from Dad.

She and her girls were living with her father in Kona, but earlier this year he passed away.

Mom has been struggling to get on her feet, but has been approved for county housing and can move in this month. She could use bathroom items, home furnishings, towels and bedding, and she’s excited to be able to cook with her daughters, so she would be grateful for any kind of kitchenware and baking items.

They all love spending time at the beach. Her 13-year old would love a fishing pole and tackle box plus anything Oakland Raiders.

Her 6-year-old daughter loves anything Seattle Seahawks. A snorkel and beach toys would be fun for her, and she’s eager to learn how to ride a bike.

Mom could use forward-facing car seats for her daughter and granddaughter, plus diapers (sizes 5 and 3), and educational toys.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-288.

You can also drop off donations Saturday, Dec. 3, during our Laulima Day Donation Drive at shopping malls across the state. Any donation, big or small, is appreciated and will make a difference.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call 808-393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.