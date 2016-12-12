Laulima: Single mom, four daughters need help, dealing with health concerns

Two members of the five in this Laulima family are going through major health problems, and yet they’re staying positive.

Mom is a single mother of four daughters and is on disability because of a heart condition. She’s had many surgeries and doctors say she needs a pacemaker.

Her 16- and 17-year-old daughters are working to help provide for the family. Her 15-year-old daughter helps maintain the home. and her oldest 21-year-old daughter just had surgery to remove tumors in her chest.

While the family is pulling together and working hard, there are still needs — for instance, they don’t have furniture in their living room, so used furniture would be greatly appreciated.

Here’s how we can also help get them through this difficult time: They could still use basics like shampoo and laundry detergent, also towels and bedding (for 1 twin and 2 queens).

Clothing and footwear would also be appreciated: Mom is a size medium and 8.5 or 9 shoe size, and her daughters are sizes medium and large, pant sizes 9, 11 and 13; and shoe sizes 7, 8 and 11.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-277.

And you can also help Wednesday during our annual Laulima telethon. Volunteers will be manning the lines from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. during our morning and evening newscasts. Last year, we raised over $35,000.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call 808-393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.