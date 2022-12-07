Today’s Laulima family is a family of two – a mom and her adult son.

Being a single parent is never easy, and for this mom, it’s especially difficult.

She’s 53 now and her son is 21.

When he was born he was three months premature and blind. He is still on a feeding tube. He’s developmentally delayed and suffers chronic lung problems.

Mom can’t work, as she cares for him full-time. While grateful for government benefits, the income varies and it’s unstable.

As for dad, he wasn’t around much when their son was born. He helps now, about twice a month and pays some child support.

But this is our chance to help mom be the recipient of care, so any help with bills or gift cards, or maybe a meal, would go a long way.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, we can help her through this holiday season.

To help this family, click Laulima above then fill out the Laulima Sponsor form, under question #2 click Yes and enter the ‘ohana code H2279 in question #3.