Laulima: Single mom, 18-month old baby need your help this holiday season

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For some people, a few simple things could make all the difference this Christmas.

Kathy Muneno told us about a single mom with a newborn baby who could use some help.

Mom had been working full-time at a restaurant and was pregnant when the COVID lockdown began in March 2020. She then gave birth to a beautiful little girl; however, at the same time, she saw her work hours getting severely cut — even now. She also has to stay with her daughter because she cannot afford childcare with the little money she makes.

Mom and her baby moved in with her brother. They share a room with him in a small house, which is also being shared with others. They sleep on a fold-out mattress on the floor.

They do not have room for many things, but they could use diapers, wipes, clothes and shoes. For her 18-month old daughter, a few small learning toys and books would also be nice.

Mom does not ask for anything for herself, but the professional who referred this family to Laulima said toiletries and grocery cards would be helpful. It would be wonderful to see mom and daughter have a nice holiday dinner — maybe even at a restaurant.

She said no matter what they are going through, mom will continue to look on the bright side, stay positive and will remain determined to help her baby girl grow up strong and healthy.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together we can help this single mom and her baby through the holidays with a little less stress and a little more comfort and joy.

Their Laulima code is B2114.