Laulima: Self-employed woman loses business, struggles to support mom with Parkinson’s disease

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For many years, one 61-year old woman was a self-employed esthetician. With the lockdown, she had to close her business and without income, she had to move out of her home.

But, it’s not just her. She also cares for her 81-year old mother who has Parkinson’s disease. Both had to move out and into the home of relatives.

While she is grateful, she says she knows it can be a burden, so she is actively looking for work while caring for her mom. She’s doing her best to stay positive, especially for her mother.

Here’s how we can help. Gas cards would help her take her mother to doctor appointments. Grocery gift cards would help her get food, but also to get items her mother needs, such as multi-vitamins.

In the spirit of Laulima, we can help ease their burden and stresses this holiday season.