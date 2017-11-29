Laulima: Multigenerational family lives in cramped quarters

KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

A multigenerational family is making it work in tight quarters.

Mom is 31 years old, works full-time, and is a single mother of three girls. She doesn’t receive any help from their father.

Mom also cares for her mother, who was in a car accident and is largely confined to a wheelchair.

She moved in with the family, now all living in a 20-by-20 unit and sleeping on a floor mattress.

All Mom asks for this holiday season is something for her two younger daughters, a 2-year-old and 10-month-old, to sleep on and perhaps a playpen.

While that doesn’t leave a lot of room, a few educational toys would be appreciated and her 8-year-old daughter would love slime.

All her children could use clothes, shoes, slippers (8-year-old size 8-10/shoe youth 4; 2-year-old size 2/shoe 6; 10-month-old size 12-18 mo/shoe 5), also diapers, wipes, and soy formula for the baby.

Her mother, the children’s grandmother, would love a holiday meal.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands coming together, we can help this three-generation family of five experience a happy holiday season.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-353.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.