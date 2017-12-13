Laulima: Mother of 4 cares for parents with no beds to sleep on

KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

A mother of four recently moved in with her parents to take care of them.

Her father has a heart condition requiring surgery and he needs dialysis. Her mother has been diagnosed with cancer and has been struggling with the side effects of chemotherapy.

This family of seven lives in a two-bedroom home and sleeps on the floor. Still, they stay positive and Mom hopes to make this holiday season a bright one for her family.

Mom hopes for a mattress, linens, and blankets for her mother and father, plus clothes for her father (pants 42, shirt XL) and towels and a blender for her mother (clothes size L).

For her two sons, ages 17 and 9, she would appreciate T-shirts, shoes, and socks, plus a hat for the older son (17-year-old: XL, shoe size 10, 9-year-old children’s L, shoe size 7).

For her two daughters, ages 12 and 10, she asks for T-shirts, a dress, earrings, and sandals (12-year-old: women’s M, shoe size 7, 10-year-old: children’s M, shoe size 5).

For Mom, she would greatly appreciate kitchen utensils, a rice cooker, plates, cups, toiletries and the like (clothes size M).

In the spirit of Laulima, let’s come together and help this family have a home with beds to sleep on and other basic items that would make their season brighter.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-376.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.