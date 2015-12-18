Laulima: Mother deals with sudden death of husband while caring for baby

A working mom is struggling to cope with the sudden death of her husband while raising an infant.

Mom and Dad were together for 13 years and after several years of trying, they finally had a baby boy last May.

Dad had a good job and Mom had returned to work. Then in September, Dad suffered a massive heart attack and died.

Mom and baby now rent half of her parents’ home. She pays a sitter while she’s at work.

In addition to dealing with grief, there’s the financial strain, with the unexpected cost of the funeral and without Dad’s income.

Mom would greatly appreciate diapers (size 4, plus clothes size 9m-12m), wipes and toiletries for baby, plus a Foodland gift card for baby food and a high chair.

She could also use an area rug to cover the tile floor so it’s safer for baby and baby toys for learning.

For Mom, a gas gift card, towels, toiletries, a microwave, and laundry detergent, all would be helpful.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, we can help make baby’s first holiday season bright and Mom’s first holiday without Dad a bit more comforting.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-144.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call 808-393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.