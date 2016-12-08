Laulima: Mother, 2-year-old son transition to life after domestic abuse

A mom and her young son finally have a chance to be free of domestic violence, but they could use a helping hand, especially through the holidays.

Mom is on Maui. She recently left an abusive relationship and entered a women’s shelter.

She found a temporary rental, a furnished apartment for her and her 2-year old son, but now has to move to an unfurnished unit.

Mom feels stronger to be able to provide a safe and nurturing environment for her son, but she could use some help — a futon mattress, sheets, pillows and towels, pots and pans, any household items, and clothes (L, XL).

Her son could use clothes (4T-5T) and he’s crazy about trucks, loves Mega Bloks and puzzles.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-282.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call 808-393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.