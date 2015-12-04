Laulima: Most requested items for kupuna this holiday season

Laulima Day is this Saturday, December 5.

Our Laulima volunteers along with our anchors and reporters will be at five malls across the state to collect new, unwrapped gifts for families in need this holiday season.

On Tuesday and Thursday this week, we highlighted some of the most needed/requested items for families’ and keiki. Today, we’re highlighting some of the most requested items for kupuna:

Ready to make dinners or food in general

Grocery gift cards

Clothes, like jackets

Blankets

Bus Passes

Wheelchair, walker or cane

Adult diapers

Hygienic products

For more info on Laulima and how you can make a donation, go to http://khon2.com/the-laulima-giving-program/.