Laulima: Most requested items for kupuna this holiday season

Laulima Day is this Saturday, December 5.
Our Laulima volunteers along with our anchors and reporters will be at five malls across the state to collect new, unwrapped gifts for families in need this holiday season.
On Tuesday and Thursday this week, we highlighted some of the most needed/requested items for families’ and keiki. Today, we’re highlighting some of the most requested items for kupuna:
- Ready to make dinners or food in general
- Grocery gift cards
- Clothes, like jackets
- Blankets
- Bus Passes
- Wheelchair, walker or cane
- Adult diapers
- Hygienic products
For more info on Laulima and how you can make a donation, go to http://khon2.com/the-laulima-giving-program/.