Laulima: Most requested items for keiki in need this holiday season

For most of us, the holiday season is a time of happiness, a time to spend with loved ones…to enjoy good food and even exchange gifts.

But for families who live paycheck to paycheck, and who have no money for any “extras,” the holiday season can be a stressful time, a time of guilt for many parents who can’t afford gifts for their children.

That’s when the Laulima Giving Program steps in. Momi Akana, Executive Director of Keiki O Ka Aina Family Learning Centers explains how Laulima works and how you can help.

Laulima Day is this Saturday, December 5.

Our Laulima volunteers along with our anchors and reporters will be at five malls across the state to collect new, unwrapped gifts for families in need this holiday season.

On Tuesday, we highlighted some of the most needed/requested items on Families’ wishlists. Today, we highlight some of the most requested items on keiki wishlists:

For babies, diapers, wipes, formula, etc.

School supplies: backpacks, water bottles, etc.

Lunch bags

Clothes, especially jackets/sweaters (many kids are homeless and don’t have much of this)

Toys, like Frozen (for girls) and different types of sports balls; basketball, volleyball, etc.

For more info on Laulima and how you can make a donation, go to http://khon2.com/the-laulima-giving-program/