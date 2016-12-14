Laulima: Mom works toward recovery from drug addiction

The caseworker for a 36-year-old woman contacted the Laulima Giving Program to help her on her positive journey toward self-sufficiency and ultimately back to her daughter.

Mom grew up with little support, had a daughter as a teen and couldn’t care for her, so her ex-boyfriend’s family adopted her.

Mom lost her way, compounded by the death of her father, and grasped for drugs when she couldn’t handle the emotional issues she long ignored.

Now she’s turned the corner and made the shift. She completed drug treatment, went to classes, to church and got help.

She learned to cope with her emotions and change her behavior. Her caseworker says she is happy and motivated.

She is in a job rehabilitation program and starts certified nursing assistant classes with the new year, with a goal of working in a nursing home to support herself and finally build a relationship with her daughter.

For now, Mom does receive some assistance, but her caseworker says she would really benefit from clothes (medium and shoe size 6.5), household items such as pots and pans, especially as she likes to cook, dishes, utensils, bath towels, bedding (queen), pillows, even toilet paper and laundry soap.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-264.

You can also help Wednesday, Dec. 14, during our annual Laulima telethon. Volunteers will man the lines from 4-7 p.m. during our evening newscasts. Last year, we raised over $35,000.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.