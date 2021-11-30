Laulima: Mom with frequent illnesses who takes care of her family needs your help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Unexpected health problems have compounded the pain of divorce and stresses of the pandemic for this Laulima family.

Mom recently developed severe arthritis in one arm and has been suffering from frequent illnesses. This has cut her ability to work, but she’s also caring for her two children and elderly family members.

Two months ago her daughter was diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure and was in and out of the hospital. Her son suffers from asthma. On top of this, mom’s been going through a divorce.

While it’s hard to keep up with rent and car payments, mom is staying strong and keeping her children close. They’re seeing a family therapist to cope with the stress, depression and separation anxiety.

Her 16-year-old daughter loves art, she enjoys painting and drawing. She collects mechanical pencils and loves anything in the color teal.

Her 9-year-old son could use new clothes and shoes, and any age-appropriate toys or games, plus books would be appreciated. He loves the color lime green.

Mom just hopes for a stress-free Christmas filled with laughter, but we know that she could use any household items, and clothes and shoes as well. Her favorite color is pink.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, let’s help relieve the stress and help this family have that joyful holiday.

If you’d like to help, please go to our website khon2.com, click on “local,” then “laulima” and look for code H2146. And thank you.