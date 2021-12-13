Laulima: Mom, dad is in need of help as they take care of their daughter’s three children

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family has gone through so much tragedy over the last year and we’re hoping you can help them through this holiday season. Kathy Muneno has more.

Mom and dad had six children. Less than four years ago, they lost a daughter, then this past year mom’s mother passed away after a long illness and on the very next day, their 25-year-old daughter, who was very close to her grandmother, died from a severe asthma attack.

Mom and dad are now caring for their daughter’s three children.

just recently, dad suffered a massive heart attack. He is now recovering from heart surgery and is unable to work. Mom is now the sole financial support, working two jobs.

All their grandchildren could use clothes, shoes and educational games and flashcards.

Their nine-year-old grandson loves cars, so a remote control car and books about cars would be great.

Their 8-year-old granddaughter would love an Elsa doll and art supplies.

Their 4-year-old grandson loves trucks so books about big trucks would be wonderful.

Mom says household items would be helpful, like laundry detergent, toilet paper, and toiletries. A gas and grocery gift card would be appreciated. We also think she’d enjoy a manicure gift card.

While dad can spend a lot of time with his grandchildren as he recovers, he’s limited in what he can do. But fishing with them is a favorite pastime. He could use a new fishing pole and supplies and a new cooler for snacks and drinks for the kids.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, let’s help this family, in the face of such loss, find the help and comfort of caring neighbors. If you’d like to help, please click on the link above and Laulima and look for code H2151.