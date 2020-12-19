Laulima: Local store, band teams up for toy drive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Clothing retailer Iolani and the band Manoa DNA are teaming up for a toy drive to benefit Laulima.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

From Friday, Dec. 18, to Tuesday, Dec. 22, the Iolani store on Kona Street will be accepting new, unwrapped toys for donation. Iolani is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If the donated toy is worth more than $5, the person will be rewarded with free donuts from the Purve Donut Stop if they come between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Iolani will also be selling face masks and donating the proceeds to Laulima.

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, the public can also tune in on Facebook as Manoa DNA hosts a virtual concert filled with holiday music. The virtual concert is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

To make a direct donation to Laulima, click here.