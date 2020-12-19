Laulima: Local store, band teams up for toy drive

by: Web Staff

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TODAY: https://www.koka.org/laulima-giving-program/

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Clothing retailer Iolani and the band Manoa DNA are teaming up for a toy drive to benefit Laulima.

From Friday, Dec. 18, to Tuesday, Dec. 22, the Iolani store on Kona Street will be accepting new, unwrapped toys for donation. Iolani is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If the donated toy is worth more than $5, the person will be rewarded with free donuts from the Purve Donut Stop if they come between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Iolani will also be selling face masks and donating the proceeds to Laulima.

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, the public can also tune in on Facebook as Manoa DNA hosts a virtual concert filled with holiday music. The virtual concert is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

To make a direct donation to Laulima, click here.

