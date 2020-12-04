Laulima: Kupuna couple in need of help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family is a Kupuna couple in need of help this holiday season.

This couple has always been independent and hard working.

But in his older years, the husband suffered nerve damage. Just two months ago he suffered a stroke, paralyzing the left side of his body. His wife left her part-time job to become his full-time caregiver.

He could use a pressure pillow plus a lightweight throw and a warm blanket as they live in a cooler part of the island. He could also use an electric toothbrush.

His wife would love a mani-pedi and for both of them, perhaps a pre-made holiday meal that they could enjoy together, and give her a break from cooking.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, we can help this family to find some joy in this holiday season. Their Laulima ‘ohana code is H634.