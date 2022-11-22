HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family is multi-generational and still recovering from the devastating impact of the pandemic.

Dad was the sole provider for mom, their four children and their ailing grandmother. But when the pandemic hit and shut down everything, he lost his job.

They moved in with a family member, but had to leave when a neighbor filed a complaint with the landlord.

They lived on the beach while mom and dad looked for work. After seven months, mom reached out to a community group that connected them with a family program where they could live and help grow their own food.

Then just last month this family moved into a transitional house. They’re so grateful, and their children are safe and happy. Now let’s help them make this house a home.

They could use furniture, beds and bedding, a dining table, appliances, plates and utensils, food gift cards and clothing.

Some special requests? Their 15-year-old son could use a laptop to help with school. All four children would love a bicycle. Also, grandma would love a deck of cards and Stephen King books.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, we can help this family who persevered through a dark and difficult time.

To help this family, click Laulima above then fill out the Laulima Sponsor form, under question #2 click Yes and enter the ‘ohana code H2237 in question #3.