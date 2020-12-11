Laulima: House fire leaves home unlivable

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TODAY: https://www.koka.org/laulima-giving-program/

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family was affected by the shutdown of hotels. At the same time, their family was growing. Then, another tragedy struck.

Like many, this young family on Maui was doing fine until COVID-19 hit and tourism stopped.

Dad was working at a hotel and was laid off. Mom was pregnant with baby number three. Then a few months later as mom was preparing to take maternity leave, a fire just about destroyed their home and was declared unlivable.

They moved in with their grandparents and mom gave birth to a healthy baby boy. There are many things they could use for the baby as much was destroyed in the fire. Clothes, burp towels, newborn bath items, a playpen and blankets would be helpful.

They also could use clothes and diapers for their 18-month-old daughter. She’d love dolls and blocks.

their three-year-old son could use clothes and pull-ups. He loves cars, hot wheels, play tools and to color.

Mom and dad could use any assistance. Costco, Amazon, Ross gift cards would go a long way.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, we can help this family to find some joy in this holiday season. Their Laulima ‘ohana code is M613.