Laulima helps family recover Christmas lost in flood

Hinano Nelson was getting ready to celebrate his son’s third birthday when heavy rains hit Maui this week.

His family’s home was flooded, and his children’s Christmas presents were ruined.

Nelson has spent the past three days working to dry out his flooded home.

Nelson says he’s made more than a dozen trips to the dump, clearing out everything the flood destroyed.

Nearly everything was damaged, down to the presents for his 3-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter.

“She loves Moana and Frozen,” Nelson said. “She loves to be outside, and my son, he loves the Hulk. He likes running around and being the Hulk. Basically, he is the Hulk.”

Nelson says his children are taking it day by day, but his family is devastated.

Renovations to the home were finished just months ago, after the home flooded around this time last year.

In spite of what happened, Nelson says the support from the Maui community is overwhelming.

“The community comes together to do stuff for kids that they never met before,” he said.

Thanks to our partners at the Laulima Giving Program, Nelson’s family is getting even more help,

Laulima is helping set up donations for the family.Click here if you’d like to help.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.