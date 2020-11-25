Laulima: Heartbreaking loss makes holidays much harder for mom of 3

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family is struggling not only because of the pandemic, but also because of a heartbreaking loss.

In February, one month before the pandemic forced Hawaii into lockdown, three children lost their father. He was a stay-at-home dad who couldn’t work because of his physical challenges. He had been in and out of the hospital, the last time hospitalized for more than a month before he died.

Their mother had been and still works full-time for a grocery store.

For the children, ages 11, 12 and 13, losing their father, this pandemic, and distance learning has made this an exceptionally challenging and difficult year emotionally, mentally and spiritually. It has been, as you can imagine, overwhelming at times.

All the children, an 11 year old girl, 12 and 13 year old boys could use clothes, shoes, toys and games.

As for mom, we’re told she hasn’t had much time to really grieve because she hasn’t been able to slow down while working and caring for her children. Yet, through it all, she remains positive and strong. So it would be nice to treat her with perhaps skincare products, manicure sets, clothing or anything nice you can think of.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, we can help this family relieve some of the financial burden as they still have medical bills to pay, and we can help them to find some joy in this holiday season. Their Laulima ‘ohana code is H640.