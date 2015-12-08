Laulima: Hard working Big Island parents trying to make ends meet for family

Today’s Laulima family could use a helping hand, and yet they give so much.

Mom and Dad have started their own organic and sustainable farm on Hawaii Island, but to make ends meet, they also still work on another farm, all while raising two little girls, ages 5 and 3.

Mom also stepped up to take on additional duties to help her grandfather after he suffered a serious medical problem.

And yet, even with their challenges, the parents still volunteer many hours at their children’s school.

The professional who recommended them for Laulima says they give more than they receive, and it would be wonderful if we could help their holidays be a little brighter.

The girls would enjoy any kind of “Frozen”-related or princess toys and a bike.

And what would make Mom and Dad happy for the holidays? A beautiful Christmas meal for the family.

In the spirit of Laulima, all our hands working together, we can give this family a warm and bright holiday season.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-173.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call 808-393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.