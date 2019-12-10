Laulima Giving Program: mother of three has turned her life around. Now she could use your help.

In today’s Laulima Giving Program ohana, mom has had to make major life changes to get to where she is at now — a much better place for her kids. She is a young mom who struggled with addiction, to the point that the state had to remove her children from her care, which proved to be her wake-up call.

She immediately cooperated and implemented her plan to get sober and stay clean for her children. She completed parenting classes, domestic violence prevention and awareness classes and substance abuse treatment, all of which enabled her to get to the root of her problems and work through them. Within a year, she regained custody of her children, moved into an apartment, and is starting over. And her children are happier.

Her children could use school clothes, and they’d benefit from a sports program or after school activities. They could also use dressers. Her 11 year old daughter could also use her own bed, blankets and sheets. Her 8 year old daughter could use a pillow, a toy box, hair accessories, and would love a basketball. Mom also has a baby, so a play pen, bouncer, diapers, wipes and baby toys would be appreciated.

As for mom, she could use a vacuum, towels, a blanket, dishes and cleaning supplies. In the spirit of Laulima, let’s lend a helping hand to this young family, supporting them on their journey to thriving. And this week, there is another chance for you to help during our annual Laulima telethon. Volunteers will be answering your calls and accepting donations for families in need. It’s coming up wednesday, December 11th. The phone lines will be open from 5 am to 9 am then again from 4 to 8 pm. No donation is too small.