Laulima Giving Program: Mother and five children who escaped domestic abuse could use your help

Today’s Laulima family consists of five children and their mother, who recently escaped domestic violence.

The social worker who referred this family to the Laulima Giving Program said this mom deserves a small miracle and some breathing room, describing her as resilient and selfless, always ensuring her children are cared for.

The mom suffered abuse at the hands of her children’s father for years, and now, after many attempts and guidance, she finally was able to leave him just a few months ago. She’s trying hard to create a safer and healthier lifestyle for her and her children, while facing the struggles of being a single

parent. She works as a caregiver overnight, getting home on time to get her children to school and other activities and appointments in the day.

This family could use household items like shampoo and gas cards. All her children could use clothes. Her youngest is a one year old girl, so diapers, wipes, and developmental toys and books would be great. Her three other girls, ages 4, 8 and 11 could use hair accessories. And her oldest, a 15 year-old boy, could use shoes.

In the spirit of Laulima, let’s help this family whose mother is working hard to make a better life for them, and in the process, bring some comfort and joy for the holiday season. We know she would be extremely grateful.

Please go to Khon2.com and click on Laulima. Thank you for your kindness.