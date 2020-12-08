Laulima Giving Program hosts annual Gingerbread Ohana Festival

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The second annual Gingerbread Ohana Festival was held at Windward Mall on Saturday, Dec. 5.

The event, which is a benefit for the Laulima Giving Program, ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Festival organizers say the mall received a sugary makeover complete with a walk-through “North Pole Winter Wonderland.” The wonderland featured a 12-foot Frosty the Snowman, light-filled pathway, decorated trees, colorfully-wrapped gifts as well as holiday penguins and polar bears. Mrs. Tutu Claus and her elves also made a socially distanced appearance.

Laulima says the annual event encourages the community to help underprivileged families, kupuna, children with special needs and families affected by incarceration through monetary donations and gifts.

Each family that donated was eligible to receive a gingerbread house kit. The kits contained a gingerbread house, icing and candies.

“Even during this pandemic, we want our community to continue their ‘ohana tradition of decorating gingerbread houses safely at home for the holidays and experiencing the magic of Christmas through the eyes of a child,” said Momi Akana, Keiki O Ka Aina Family Learning Center executive director. “We mahalo our local businesses for sponsoring these gingerbread kits for our generous participants who are helping other families in need.”

Since its inception, the Laulima Giving Program has served more than 25,000 individuals in need in Hawaii.

