Laulima Giving Program donation needs

Christmas is the season to give.

People can help this Christmas season by adopting a family or getting together with family or co-workers to have a toy or donation drive in partnership with The Laulima Giving Program.

The Laulima Giving Program works with organizations statewide to provide help all year long to families and individuals affected by poverty, illness, catastrophe illness and major life situations.

This Christmas season donation requests include toys, toilet paper, shampoo, diapers, canned food, and gift certificates to a grocery store.

If you know of a family in need, you can call their offices at (808) 843-2502 and fill out an application.

They’ll need information on the number of people in the family, sizes, and suggestions about thing types of things they need.

You can also make donations by:

• Calling them at (808) 843-2502

• Dropping items off at their office location

• Mailing a donation made payable to Keiki O Ka Aina to their current mailing address:

Keiki O Ka Aina

Attention: Program Support

3097 Kalihi Street

Honolulu, HI 96819

KHON2’s Telethon which takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 12, from 5 to 9 a.m. then again from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Please call (808) 591-6336 to make a donation.

For more information visit https://laulimagivingprogram.org.

