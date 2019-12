Today's Laulima family is a single mother and her three children. Mom has had to make major life changes to get to where she is now, which is a much better and loving place for her children.

Mom is a young mom who struggled with addiction, to the point that the state had to remove her children from her care, which proved to be her wake-up call. She immediately cooperated and implemented her plan to get sober and stay clean, for her children. She completed parenting classes, domestic violence prevention and awareness classes and substance abuse treatment, all of which enabled her to get to the root of her problems and work through them. .