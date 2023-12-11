HONOLULU (KHON2) — During the holidays, Keiki O Ka ʻĀina and KHON2 partner for the Laulima Giving Program to help families and individuals going through particularly hard times.

The Laulima family for Monday, Dec. 11 includes a nephew and his uncle who stepped in and treated him as his son.

This teenager, 17 years old, is autistic. As a little boy, his mother couldn’t care for him; and his father wasn’t around. So, his aunt and uncle took him in.

When he was in elementary school, his aunt suddenly passed away; and his uncle has been raising him ever since. Now, he calls him dad.

But dad is now retired and struggling financially. They recently got into a studio at a shelter.

His son goes to a day program during the week, which he loves. He takes dance classes and was in the special Olympics. He loves music, which he listens to on a small transistor radio, and he shares a cellphone with his dad, which he uses to attend the dance classes virtually if heʻs unable to join in person.

He would love a tablet for those dance lessons and so he can have better access to the music he loves.

He could also use clothes, shoes, toiletries.

For dad, gift cards to Target, Walmart or Amazon would be hugely helpful, and we think restaurant gift cards would be greatly appreciated, too.

In the spirit of laulima, our many hands working together, we can help this father and son have a happier holiday.

If you’d like to help, please click here and look for code H230048-2.

This family is on Oʻahu, if you live on another island but want to help, we ask that you donate gift cards or make a monetary donation for them.