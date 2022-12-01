Earlier this year, everyone in this household contracted COVID. They got through it but two weeks later dad, the family’s breadwinner, suffered a heart attack and died at home.

Mom and their six-year-old son live with dad’s mom and aunt. They’re struggling to recover from dad’s passing and mom is looking for a job.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Her mother-in-law and aunt are on a fixed income and struggle with their own health issues.

For mom’s son, he could use school clothes, a jacket and shoes. He loves books and puzzles, the color red and Disney.

Mom could use toiletries, a stationary planner set and grocery and gas gift cards.

Her mother-in-law could use a walker, cane, socks, planner and toiletries.

Her aunt-in-law would love a notebook, house slippers, a towel and toiletries.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, let’s help this family whose mom is doing all she can to help themselves.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

To help this family, click Laulima above then fill out the Laulima Sponsor form, under question #2 click Yes and enter the ‘ohana code H2230 in question #3.