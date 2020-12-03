Laulima: Family struggling on several fronts, including medically

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family is struggling on several fronts, including medically.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

This mother and father have one child, a 17-year-old girl who was born premature with Hydrocephalus.

She’s had to have many brain surgeries, suffered countless seizures and developed Cerebral Palsy, causing limited use of her right arm and leg.

Several recent surgeries impacted her spine, leaving her unable to sit up or stand on her own.

Yet, through all of this, she is vibrant, funny and has a huge she loves anything purple, anything ocean-related and Disney. The Little Mermaid and Frozen are her favorites.

Her parents both work, but mom works in an industry that was shutdown for several months because of COVID-19, and now she’s taking time off to be with her daughter. Mom could use hair products and house cleaning items.

Dad could use a gas card, and a gift card to redwing shoes.

Her 17-year old niece who helps care for the daughter would appreciate accessories and a gift card to Claires or Jeans Warehouse.

Mom’s mother cares for her dad who is bedridden and needs Dialysis. They too could use a gas card and house slipper.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, we can help this family to find some joy in this holiday season. Their Laulima ‘ohana code is H673.