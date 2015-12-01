Laulima: Family struggles with finances, kids bullied at school

A family stressed by the cost of living has been even more stressed by bullying.

The family of four moved to Hawaii four months ago, when dad was relocated for work, and quickly found our high cost of living limited their resources.

But the two older children have been suffering most, experiencing physical and verbal bullying. The children have always been straight-A students, but harassment finally led mom and dad to pull their daughter out of middle school.

Mom home-schools while Dad has to fulfill his work contract.

The family could use a dining room table for the kids to do their homework. All they have right now are mattresses and futons, except for Dad, who’s been sleeping on cushions, so it would be nice if he could get a mattress for Christmas. They could also use dressers.

For the children, they love reading, so books would be appreciated.

Their 12-year-old daughter would also love any fun hair accessories, clothing (junior small), and drawing supplies.

Their 10-year-old son would love a football and Harry Potter toys, and he could use a pair of shoes (size 4).

In the spirit of Laulima, all of our hands working together, we can help this family feel welcomed and make their holidays a little brighter.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-136.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call 808-393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.