HONOLULU (KHON2) — This Laulima family suffered a huge loss this year and they’re still mourning as the holidays are upon us.

It was just two months ago that dad fell ill and passed away.

He spent so much time with his children surfing, fishing, playing music – and working around the house.

He and mom were planning a big party and camping trip for their eldest son who just turned 18 and will be graduating next year.

Mom works full-time and she and her children now live with her parents.

Honestly, mom would appreciate anything for her children. Here’s a little about them.

Their oldest loves to sing and play music – he can play the violin, piano, ukulele and guitar.

Their 9-year-old daughter loves art – drawing and painting.

Their 7-year-old son loves boats, sharks and the ocean.

Mom didn’t ask for anything for herself but we know she could use grocery and gas cards.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, lets surround them with love by providing, in any way we can.

If you’d like to help, please go to our website khon2.Com, click on local, then Laulima and look for ‘ohana code H2271. Thank you.