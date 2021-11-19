Laulima: Family of six with one part-time income and a child recovering from surgery needs your help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family was homeless and had to move to another island. Kathy Mueno has more on their move and the hardships they’re facing.

This young family of six, with another on the way, was doing alright on Maui. But the economic effects of the pandemic caught up with them. They had to move out of their home, lost just about everything and were living out of their car for a few months.

Finally, they moved to O’ahu to live with their family. But again they ended up homeless. Eventually, they were able to move into a shelter. They received rental assistance and found a place to live. Dad is getting work here and there, and he’s close to landing a more stable 40-hour a week job. One setback is their car broke down.

Also, their 10-month old daughter just recently had an accident and was hospitalized, needing surgery on her feet. Mom is staying with her at the hospital as she recovers.



Their daughter and her two siblings could all use clothing, but educational toys and age-appropriate art supplies would be great for her and her one-year-old brother.



Their two-year-old daughter could also use slippers. And she loves to draw so drawing books, art supplies would be perfect for her too, plus baby dolls.



They could use any kind of baby items for their child on the way…diapers, wipes, bibs, bottles and the like.

Mom could use a robe but she says they’re most in need of household items like bedsheets, toiletries, and laundry soap. And dad needs work clothing and steel-toe boots.

This family has been working hard at starting over and they’re getting there, but In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, we can help them on their way and make their holiday season a little brighter.

Their Laulima ‘ohana code is H2130.