Laulima: Family of six could use some holiday cheer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A young family of six is struggling to survive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many others, this family was thrown a wrench in 2020 when they lost half of their income.

Mom and dad are currently in their 30s. They have a daughter and three sons, including twins. The family is active and always helping others.

The family says they were managing fine and had moved earlier in the year. But everything changed when the mom was laid-off in March. At the same time, she developed problems with her kidneys, leaving her unable to be on her feet for long periods of time.

The dad’s work has been impacted by the pandemic as well, but he continues to work as much as he can while his wife is home caring for their children, all of whom are distance learning.

The family could use clothing and footwear. Their nine-year-old twins love playing outdoor games like football and their 11-year-old daughter enjoys painting, tie dye, slime and baking. Arts and craft supplies would be appreciated.

For dad, gently used tools would be helpful and mom could use a working vacuum.

The family is also in need of gift cards for groceries and gas this holiday season.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, let's help this loving family through a difficult time and brighten their holiday season.