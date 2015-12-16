Laulima: Family of seven takes in two more grandchildren

A sudden death caused a family’s responsibilities to multiply.

Mom and Dad have four children living at home, plus their 21-year-old’s baby.

Earlier this year, one of their other grandchildren died, and they took in that child’s siblings, a five-year-old and two-year-old. They’re in the process of becoming their legal caregivers.

Mom and Dad both work full-time and their two older daughters help where they can, with babysitting and buying diapers and food.

The two older girls would appreciate clothes, sizes 5 and 9, and groceries.

Their 16-year-old daughter’s dream gift is a canoe paddle (also clothes size 5 pants, medium tops and flats size 8).

Their 10-year-old son’s dream gift is a 20-inch bike (also clothes size 10 pants, large shirts).

Their five-year-old granddaughter would love a scooter and books (also clothes size 5, shoes size 12) and their two-year-old granddaughter would enjoy a ride-along toy (also clothes 2T, shoes size 6).

Their youngest grandchild, a 7-month-old girl, could use learning toys and a new car seat.

For Dad, black work boots (no steel toe, size 11) and long black socks for work would be helpful (also white Hanes undershirts size XL).

Mom would love a hot dinner for the family, clothing (size 20 bottoms, 2XL tops) and a microwave to replace their broken one.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, we can help this large family that’s endured tragedy and change this year to have a happy holiday season.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-140.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call 808-393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.