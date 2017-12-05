Laulima: Family of four lives with no electricity, running water

KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

This family of four was in transitional housing on Oahu, and recently moved to the island of Hawaii.

Mom, Dad, and their two children live in an 8-by-8 dwelling without electricity and running water, and no bathroom.

Mom and Dad take their two daughters, ages 9 and 6, to a nearby public recreation center to wash up before going to school.

Last year, there were no gifts for the girls during the holidays, but their case worker is hoping we can change that this year.

Both girls could use clothing and shoes (no sizes given), and their 9-year-old would love a dollhouse, puppets, and maybe a puppet stage.

Their 6-year-old loves dolls and would have fun playing dress up with maybe nail polish and face paints.

Mom and Dad only ask for a good used and small generator.

Their caseworker though says the family could use household goods like blankets, towels, a grocery gift card, gas card, and Dad could use tools, so he can work on their home and clear the brush around it.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-361.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.