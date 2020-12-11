Laulima: Family of five loses father from Cancer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family suffered a great loss last year and are still trying very hard to recover.

It was last year, when the father in this family of five, on the island of Hawai’i was diagnosed with Cancer. He was given just a few months to live.

Their two young teenagers helped care for their little sister, so mom could take care of dad, while she was also working and going to college.

Dad passed away late last year.

Mom’s been working hard to get them on their feet. She has a job and continues to work toward her goal of becoming a registered nurse, while helping her children, herself and dealing with such a great loss.

Their oldest is a 16-year-old boy. He loves to read and the ocean makes him happy. Surf shorts and t-shirts would be great for him.

Their 14-year-old daughter would love dresses, shoes, make-up and hair products.

Their 5-year-old daughter would love a mermaid barbie or other toys.

For mom, grocery gift cards would be a big help and she could use a new indoor area rug.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, we can help this family to find some joy in this holiday season. Their Laulima ‘ohana code is B617.