Family of five can't afford childcare

HONOLULU (KHON2) - KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we'll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

This family of five is struggling to make ends meet.

They live in low-income housing, but Mom had to quit work this year to be home with their 3-year-old son and 4-month-old daughter, as they can't afford childcare.

Dad works six days a week and took on more cleaning jobs at night to help pay the bills.

The professional who recommended this family says they would greatly appreciate a chance to enjoy a dinner out as a family, or an activity they can all do together. They could also all use clothes and shoes.

In addition, their 8-year-old daughter would love nail polish, hair accessories, a purse, roller skates or a bike. Their 3-year-old son would love puzzles, books, Spiderman toys, a Spiderman blanket, and a bike. He could also use fine motor toys.

For their 4-month-old daughter, they would appreciate age-appropriate toys, stuffed animals, plus diapers (size 3 and 4) and baby wipes

Dad could use toiletries and Mom's list includes household goods like detergent, paper towels, toilet paper, a laundry basket, cleaning products, kitchenware, and floor mats.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-445.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.